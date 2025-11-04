Primary teachers set for indefinite sit-in over grade, promotion issues

Assistant teachers of government primary schools have announced an indefinite sit-in at Dhaka’s Central Shaheed Minar starting November 8, pressing for a three-point charter of demands.

They are calling for an upgrade to 10th grade for all assistant teachers, timely eligibility for higher grades after 10 and 16 years of service, and a guarantee of 100% departmental promotions.

The program, called under the banner of the Primary Teachers’ Demand Implementation Council, comes amid growing frustration over government inaction.

Leaders said the movement would continue until the authorities accept their demands and begin implementation.

Teachers who received recommendations in the third phase of government primary school recruitment have declared their full support for the sit-in, while head teachers have also expressed solidarity, warning that continued neglect will deepen discontent among educators across the country.

Bangladesh Primary Teachers’ Association President Abul Kashem said the authorities had repeatedly assured them of resolving the issue but failed to take any concrete steps.

“We are forced to return to the streets once again,” he told Dhaka Tribune.

General Secretary of the association, Khairun Nahar Lipi, said the movement will be fully united and inclusive.

“No teacher is against this. Those still sitting at home expecting the ministry to act are deluding themselves,” she said.

Lipi pointed out that other government employees, including police sub-inspectors, nurses, deputy agricultural officers, union council secretaries, and administrative officials, all receive salaries in the 10th grade.

“But assistant teachers, despite holding graduate and postgraduate degrees, are still stuck in the 11th grade. This injustice must end. We are taking to the field to demand our rightful position,” she said.

Bangladesh Primary School Assistant Teachers Association President Shamsuddin Masud said the sit-in will begin at 10am on November 8 and continue without interruption.

He said the teachers had earlier staged a hunger strike but that some suspended it prematurely, which he described as a “strategic mistake.”

According to him, after several phases of agitation, the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education had proposed upgrading assistant teachers to the 11th grade and sent the file to the Ministry of Finance in August.

The finance ministry later referred the matter to the Pay Commission, which then stated that grade adjustments were beyond its jurisdiction.

“After this bureaucratic runaround, teachers have been forced to return to their original demand for 10th grade status,” Masud explained.

Movement coordinator Mahbubur Rahman said the demand for 10th grade pay is rational and consistent with the teachers’ qualifications.

“When it comes to our pay scale, suddenly the finance ministry says it has no funds. We have been patient long enough,” he said.

Another coordinator, Mohammad Anwar Ullah, added that after repeated betrayals, teachers have no choice but to take to the streets again.

“We hope the authorities will finally understand the pulse of the teaching community,” he said.

Assistant teacher Mohib Ullah, representing those recommended for appointment in the third phase, said they would also join the protest.

“The November 8 program will be a united movement. We stand together to achieve our rightful grade and benefits,” he said.

Teacher leaders said the demand for upgrading assistant teachers to the 10th grade has long been ignored.

Although the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education assigned head teachers to the 10th grade, assistant teachers were left in limbo, prompting multiple protests earlier this year, including a hunger strike.

When a section of the teachers’ organizations suddenly suspended the strike following government assurances, it triggered anger among others and caused widespread discontent in the teaching community.

Leaders now insist that the new sit-in is not just about pay grades but about respect and recognition.

They said assistant teachers contribute the most to the country’s foundational education system, yet remain among the lowest-paid professionals in public service.

“We have taught patience for years,” one senior organizer said, “but now we are teaching the government what collective unity looks like.”