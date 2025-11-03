CAAB mismanagement grounds Third Terminal, stalls Cox’s Bazar upgrade

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) is grappling with chronic indecision, stalled projects, and growing criticism over poor management — with its most ambitious initiative, the Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, still unopened despite being nearly completed.

Though construction is 99% finished, the Tk4,261 crore project remains in limbo due to technical complications and administrative delays.

Officials and engineers warn that some equipment is already at risk of damage from prolonged inactivity, casting a shadow over the government’s vision to make Bangladesh a regional aviation hub.

A year of paralysis , reversals

The pattern of indecision extends beyond Dhaka.

On October 12, the government announced the upgrade of Cox’s Bazar Airport to international status, only to suspend the move 11 days later.

Persistent safety problems, including bird strikes and even cows and foxes straying onto the runway, remain unresolved.

Earlier this year, a devastating fire at Shahjalal’s cargo terminal destroyed goods worth thousands of crores of taka, exposing glaring lapses in fire safety and oversight despite prior warnings.

Meanwhile, CAAB’s abrupt cancellation of 16 business leases across three airports triggered legal disputes and stay orders from both the ministry and the High Court.

The properties remain frozen, causing financial losses estimated at hundreds of crores.

Mismanagement and leadership crisis

Aviation experts say the crisis is rooted in poor coordination and lack of accountability.

Aviation analyst Kazi Wahedul Alam told Dhaka Tribune that CAAB’s operational failures are now systemic.

“They lack skilled manpower and foresight. The cargo fire and the Cox’s Bazar suspension show an institution struggling to manage its responsibilities,” he said.

He added that the Third Terminal’s long delay, despite Japanese funding from JICA, risks financial and diplomatic consequences.