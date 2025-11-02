Sunday, November 02, 2025

Dengue surge: 5 dead, 1,162 hospitalized in a day

Out of the five deaths, three were reported in Dhaka

Dengue cases are rising in Dhaka hospitals as people of all ages seek treatment. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 02 Nov 2025, 07:48 PM

The dengue crisis in Bangladesh continues to deteriorate as five more patients died and 1,162 were admitted to hospitals across the country in the 24 hours leading up to Sunday morning.

With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh has risen to 283 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Three of the new deaths were reported in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and one each in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Rajshahi Division (outside city corporation).

During this period, 1,162 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, bringing the total number of cases to 71,675 so far this year.

Currently, 1,040 patients are receiving treatment in Dhaka, while a total of 2,982 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country.

The report also said that, among this year’s patients, 62.1 percent were male and 37.9 percent were female.

Of the deaths, 53.4% were men and 46.6% were women.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people.

The DGHS recorded 101,214 dengue cases and 100,040 recoveries during the same period.

Topics:

Dengue
