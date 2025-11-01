Saturday, November 01, 2025

BGB member killed in landmine explosion laid to rest with military honors

The deceased’s body was flown by a BGB helicopter to Syedpur, Bhola, where he was buried with full state and military honors

BGB Nayek Akhtar Hossain laid to rest with highest state and military honors at his village home in Syedpur, on November 1, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 01 Nov 2025, 04:19 PM

Nayek Akhtar Hossain of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has died after being critically injured in a landmine explosion while on duty protecting the country’s border. He passed away on Friday afternoon while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

On Saturday morning, his body was taken by a BGB helicopter to his village home in Syedpur, Doulatkhan upazila of Bhola. After funeral prayers, he was laid to rest with the highest state and military honors.

According to BGB, Nayek Akhtar Hossain was on duty at the Pearabunia outpost in the Reju Amtali area along the Bangladesh–Myanmar border on the morning of October 12 when a landmine, planted by Myanmar’s armed group Arakan Army, exploded. He sustained severe injuries and was immediately taken to CMH in Ramu, and later transferred to CMH Dhaka on October 13 for advanced treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

BGB Public Relations Officer Md Shariful Islam said Nayek Akhtar Hossain set a shining example by sacrificing his life for the sovereignty of the nation — a legacy that will remain forever in the country’s history. The BGB family deeply mourns the loss of a brave and patriotic member.

The BGB prayed for the eternal peace of his soul and expressed condolences to his bereaved family.

 

Topics:

KilledBuriedBangladesh Border Guard (BGB)
