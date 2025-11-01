Man held over killing of 2 minor boys in Lalmonirhat

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the killing of two minor children for collecting stones, from Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat district.

The arrestee was Azharul Islam, son of Pensul of Gangachara upazila of Rangpur district.

Tipped off, a team of Rab-13 conducted a drive at Mohammadpur village in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat district and arrested Azharul on Friday night, said Senior Assistant Director (media) of RAB-13, Additional Superintendent Biplab Kumar Goswami on Saturday.

Abdur Rahman, 8 years old and Maruf, 6 years old had gone missing on August 5 when they went to the sand quarry along Gangachara Ghaghot River, said Rab sources.

Later, the children were found dead under the soil of the area on that day.

Abdur Rashid and Zakerul Islam, parents of the two children, filed a murder case with Gangachara Police Station.

After interrogation, Azharul admitted that he, along with others, killed the boys for collecting stones and buried the bodies under sand.