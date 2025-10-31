Friday, October 31, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
NBR extends timeframe for application by individual taxpayers unable to file returns online

The deadline for such applications was earlier set for October 31, 2025

File image of NBR building. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 31 Oct 2025, 12:20 AM

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Thursday extended the timeframe for application by individual taxpayers who are unable to file their income tax returns online due to technical issues in the e-return system.

According to a special order (No-02/2025) issued on Thursday, individual taxpayers-except those specifically mentioned under Serial No-1 of Special Order No-01/2025-must submit their returns online through the NBR's e-tax portal (www.etaxnbr.gov.bd).

They are senior citizens aged 65 years or above, physically-challenged or especially abled taxpayers (upon submission of a valid certification), Bangladeshi taxpayers residing abroad, and legal representatives filing returns on behalf of deceased taxpayers.

However, those who are unable to do so because of registration or other system-related problems may now apply to their respective deputy commissioners of taxes by November 15, 2025, explaining their specific difficulties.

Upon approval from the concerned additional or joint commissioner of taxes, they will be allowed to submit paper-based returns.

The deadline for such applications was earlier set for October 31, 2025.

The order, signed by NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan, aims to facilitate compliance and ensure that genuine taxpayers facing online filing difficulties are not penalized.

The NBR has been gradually implementing a fully digital return submission system under the Income Tax Act, 2023, to enhance transparency and ease of tax compliance.

The government has made the submission of income tax returns through online mandatory for all individual taxpayers for the running 2025-2026 assessment year.

Topics:

NBRTaxpayers
