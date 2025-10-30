BRAC Healthcare Expands Presence with New Centre in Badda

BRAC Healthcare Limited, a subsidiary of BRAC Enterprises, has inaugurated its fourth healthcare centre at TA-97, Middle Badda, Gulshan, Dhaka.

The new centre was officially opened by Tamara Hasan Abed, managing director of BRAC Enterprises, on Thursday.

The Badda centre joins BRAC Healthcare’s existing branches in Mirpur, Uttara, and Siddheshwari, further strengthening the organisation’s commitment to accessible, high-quality, patient-centric healthcare across Dhaka.

Designed with a welcoming and empathetic environment, BRAC Healthcare aims to provide clients with care that mirrors the attention and comfort of family. The centre is staffed with highly qualified medical professionals and operates across six key service pillars: Family Physician and First Aid Care, Specialist Doctor Consultations, Health and Wellness (Physiotherapy, Mental Health, and Nutrition), Dental Care, Diagnostics, and a model pharmacy.

In addition to in-person services, the centre offers telemedicine consultations, home sample collection, and medicine delivery at affordable rates.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Tamara Hasan Abed said, “Since launching our first centre in Mirpur in March 2023, followed by Uttara and Siddheshwari, we have served over 268,000 visitors, including 82,000 doctor consultations, achieving a 90% positive feedback rate. These numbers reflect real families and lives positively impacted through quality, empathetic healthcare.”

Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Senior Director of BRAC Enterprises and Managing Director of BRAC Healthcare Limited, added, “At BRAC Healthcare, we know that healthcare goes beyond treating illness—it is about caring for people. Kindness and compassion remain at the heart of all our services.”

Dr Taufiqul Hasan Siddiquee, Head of BRAC Healthcare Limited, said, “With the opening of our Badda centre, we reaffirm our vision of making compassionate and credible healthcare accessible to every family. This is more than a model—it is a movement, and the trust of our communities shows we are on the right path.”

The inauguration was also attended by Shafin Ul Hasan, Centre Manager; Abu Musa, Assistant Manager; Dr. Samiha Mahjabin, Family Physician; Umme Kulsum Brishti, Customer Care Officer; and Sabrina Shoili, Customer Care Officer.

Complementing its services, BRAC Healthcare’s mobile app—available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store—enables patients to conveniently book appointments, track medical history, and access a wide range of healthcare services from their smartphones.