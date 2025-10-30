Schengen visa overstay could lead to travel ban, warns Sweden embassy

The Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka has issued a warning that overstaying a Schengen visa, even by a single day, could result in serious consequences.

The embassy released the advisory on Thursday.

“Planning to soak up every moment of your European adventure? Amazing - but make sure you’re keeping an eye on your visa dates and number of days!" the statement read.

The embassy cautioned that exceeding the permitted stay by even one day could lead to severe repercussions, including a ban on entering all Schengen countries.