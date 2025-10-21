Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Netherlands Schengen visa applications open in Dhaka

The Netherlands Embassy will start accepting applications from November 2

Update : 21 Oct 2025, 12:59 PM

Bangladesh residents can now apply for Netherlands Schengen visas directly from Dhaka.

The Netherlands Embassy will start accepting applications from November 2.

Previously, the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka handled the Netherlands' visa applications, but it has since stopped accepting them.

The embassy announced the update on Tuesday, stating that Schengen visa applications must be submitted through VFS Global. Appointments via VFS Global can be scheduled starting October 16.

The notice also said that short-term (Schengen) visa processing takes 45 days, counted from the date of application.

For more details on processing times, applicants are advised to consult the embassy’s official website.

Topics:

VisaNetherlandsSchengen visa
Read More

Visa hurdles derail higher education dreams for Bangladeshi students

CA holds bilateral talks with Netherlands PM

Visa hurdles intensify for Bangladeshis across countries

New Dutch envoy calls on CA

Dutch envoy lauds CA Yunus for steering Bangladesh through transitional period

US: Omitting social media information may lead to visa denial

Latest News

IRI delegation meets BNP

BNP delegation set to meet CA Yunus Tuesday evening

EC plans central cell to combat AI misuse during polls

Our climate reckoning

Journalists must be allowed to do their jobs

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x