Netherlands Schengen visa applications open in Dhaka

Bangladesh residents can now apply for Netherlands Schengen visas directly from Dhaka.

The Netherlands Embassy will start accepting applications from November 2.

Previously, the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka handled the Netherlands' visa applications, but it has since stopped accepting them.

The embassy announced the update on Tuesday, stating that Schengen visa applications must be submitted through VFS Global. Appointments via VFS Global can be scheduled starting October 16.

The notice also said that short-term (Schengen) visa processing takes 45 days, counted from the date of application.

For more details on processing times, applicants are advised to consult the embassy’s official website.