Metro rail service suspended on Agargaon-Shahbagh section

Metro rail services on the Agargaon–Shahbagh section of the metro rail have been suspended again.

The suspension began at 9:10pm on Wednesday.

Ahsanullah Sharifi, deputy director (Public Relations) of MRT Line-6, confirmed the information.

He said metro services are continuing as usual between Motijheel and Shahbagh, and between Uttara and Agargaon.

Earlier in the day, Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) assured that all safety regulations for metro rail operations were being strictly followed and that the service remained safe and fully functional.

The company urged passengers not to be swayed by rumours and to use the metro rail as usual.

On Sunday, rail operations were disrupted after a tragic incident in which a bearing pad fell from pillar number 433 near Gate A of Farmgate metro station, killing a pedestrian, Abul Kalam Azad, 35, on the spot.