UN Bangladesh celebrates 80th anniversary of United Nations through young photographers’ lenses

To mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, UN Bangladesh on Wednesday launched the UN80 Youth Photo Exhibition “Youth as Catalysts of Change” at the UN House in Dhaka.

The exhibition showcases 80 powerful photographs, symbolizing 80 years of the UN’s work, each reflecting the creativity, resilience, and aspirations of young people across Bangladesh in building a more peaceful, equal, and sustainable world.

“Bangladesh’s young people are already shaping the future, building climate-smart villages, mentoring girls in STEM, advocating for inclusion and equality, and supporting families in need,” said Domenico Scalpelli, acting UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh.

“Each photo called on the UN, government, and partners to keep investing in youth as leaders, innovators, and equal partners in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.

The photo contest was announced publicly in September this year and attracted entries from youth living in cities and hard-to-reach areas, as well as from Rohingya youth. The selected process was led by a jury composed of representatives of youth advisory groups. Entries were evaluated on creativity, relevance to them, and storytelling power.

Three photographers received UN80 Youth Awards for outstanding creativity and storytelling.

“Through my photo I wanted to deliver a message of hope and positive change. We as youth can create change by addressing the needs of the most vulnerable people - listening to them, understanding their struggles, and helping ensure access to education and gender equality. Progress is only possible when we move forward together,” said Al Amin Hossain, the first-prize winner of the UN80 Youth Photo Contest.

The exhibition will be open to public at Shahabuddin Park from Thursday to Saturday, offering visitors a chance to explore the works of Bangladesh’s young talents and their visions for a better tomorrow.