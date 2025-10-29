Envoy: China wishes Bangladesh a smooth general election, stability

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Wednesday said that China sincerely wishes Bangladesh a smooth general election, social stability, and improved livelihoods for its people, reaffirming Beijing’s readiness to work closely with Dhaka in advancing shared development and modernization goals.

“China sincerely wishes Bangladesh a smooth general election, social stability, and improved livelihoods for its people,” the envoy said while speaking at a seminar hosted by the Association of Former Ambassadors (AOFA) at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

“China stands ready to work with Bangladesh to uphold a people-centered development philosophy, carry forward the spirit of independence and self-reliance, and jointly explore a path to modernization that suits our respective national realities and keeps pace with the trends of our times,” he added.

Yao emphasized that China and Bangladesh have maintained an enduring friendship over the past five decades, grounded in mutual respect, equality, and win-win cooperation.

“Over the past half century, despite changes in the international and regional landscape, our two countries have always developed friendly relations based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence,” he said, terming the relationship “a fine example of mutual respect, equality, and win-win cooperation between nations.”

The ambassador highlighted the strong political mutual trust that has been the cornerstone of bilateral ties, noting that “Bangladesh firmly upholds the one-China principle and supports China on matters concerning its core interests,” while “China has always respected Bangladesh’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

On economic cooperation, Yao said that Bangladesh was the first South Asian country to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which over the past nine years has created nearly 600,000 jobs in Bangladesh and “injected strong impetus into its economic and social development.”

He added that “China has remained Bangladesh’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years,” and that more than 20 Chinese enterprises have recently signed investment agreements worth $800 million with Bangladesh, expected to generate an additional 60,000 jobs.

The ambassador also underlined the deepening people-to-people links, noting that 2025 marks both the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the “China-Bangladesh Year of People-to-People Exchanges.”

Events such as medical delegations, cultural exhibitions, and the inauguration of a China-aided robotic rehabilitation centre have “further deepened mutual understanding and friendship,” he said.

Discussing China’s governance and development experience, Yao explained how the Communist Party of China (CPC) had maintained its vitality through “self-purification, self-improvement, self-reform, and self-elevation.”

He praised Bangladesh’s ongoing democratic transition, noting that “the people of Bangladesh are vibrantly advancing their democratic processes and robustly contributing ideas for the democratic transition.”

China, he said, “stands ready to strengthen exchanges with Bangladesh on governance theories and experiences, working together to explore pathways of democratic governance that suit our respective national conditions.”

Highlighting China’s global outlook, Yao discussed the four major initiatives — the Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI), Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), and Global Governance Initiative (GGI) , which he said demonstrate “China’s global vision, deep commitment to the world, and sense of responsibility.”

He said Bangladesh, as an important member of the Global South, “is a positive force for peace and development in South Asia,” and that China welcomes its “active participation in the four initiatives to contribute to the building of a regional and global landscape of peace, stability, openness, inclusiveness, and balanced benefits for all.”

Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Yao urged both nations to continue consolidating political trust, expanding practical cooperation, and enhancing people-to-people and multilateral engagement.

“Standing at the new historical starting point of China-Bangladesh relations, we should further consolidate political mutual trust… and promote a more just, reasonable, and inclusive international order,” he said.

The seminar, attended by senior diplomats, scholars, and former ambassadors, reflected on 50 years of China-Bangladesh friendship and explored prospects for cooperation in trade, governance, and global engagement.