Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Gold prices drop by over Tk10,000 per bhori

Bajus cites global price drop, low demand, and shifting investments

File image of gold ornaments. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 11:07 PM

The price of gold in Bangladesh has seen another sharp decline, with 22-carat gold falling by more than Tk10,000 per bhori in just 24 hours.

The Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (Bajus) said the new price was set following a decline in the price of pure gold both internationally and locally. The new rate will take effect from Wednesday.

Under the new price, 22-carat gold per bhori (11.664 grams) has fallen by Tk10,474, reaching Tk1,93,809.

On Tuesday, Bajus’s Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring decided on this adjustment in a meeting. The committee chairman, Masudur Rahman, later announced it in an official notice.

The recent drop in international gold prices, reduced domestic demand, and changing investment trends prompted Bajus to make a major adjustment in gold prices over two consecutive days.

Topics:

Gold Price DropsBangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus)
Read More

Gold price drops after 8 consecutive hikes

Gold price soars to new record, jumps by Tk2,613 per bhori

Gold price hits record high again, up by Tk4,618 per bhori

Gold price surpasses Tk 2L per bhori

Gold price hits record high again, nears Tk2 lakh per bhori

‘Golden fever’ grips Bangladesh as prices soar

Latest News

Standard Bank Securities holds 51st board meeting

Study: Climate inaction causing millions of avoidable deaths

Press secretary: Those interviewing Hasina mustn’t overlook her killings

Bata posts 20% turnover growth in Q3’25

How climate change is making us sick

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x