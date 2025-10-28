Gold prices drop by over Tk10,000 per bhori

The price of gold in Bangladesh has seen another sharp decline, with 22-carat gold falling by more than Tk10,000 per bhori in just 24 hours.

The Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (Bajus) said the new price was set following a decline in the price of pure gold both internationally and locally. The new rate will take effect from Wednesday.

Under the new price, 22-carat gold per bhori (11.664 grams) has fallen by Tk10,474, reaching Tk1,93,809.

On Tuesday, Bajus’s Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring decided on this adjustment in a meeting. The committee chairman, Masudur Rahman, later announced it in an official notice.

The recent drop in international gold prices, reduced domestic demand, and changing investment trends prompted Bajus to make a major adjustment in gold prices over two consecutive days.