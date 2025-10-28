Wednesday, October 29, 2025

SC: Chief justice didn’t issue show-cause notice to 3 HC judges

Chief justice only requested case-related information, not show-cause notices

File image of Supreme Court. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 09:07 PM

The Supreme Court administration has clarified that Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed did not issue any show-cause or cause notices to three judges of the High Court Division, contradicting recent media reports.

The notification, signed by Supreme Court Public Relations Officer M Shafiqul Islam on Tuesday, stated that some news outlets claimed the Chief Justice had taken action against the judges for granting a large number of bail orders.

The three judges—Abu Taher Md. Saifur Rahman, Mostafa Zaman Islam, and Md. Zakir Hossain—had been contacted by the High Court Division’s Special Officer Md. Moazzem Hossain via WhatsApp and phone regarding the matter.

However, the notification clarified that no show-cause or cause notices were issued. The Chief Justice had merely requested certain case-related information as part of routine administrative procedures. The notification said the media reports had “distorted and misrepresented” the matter, causing public confusion.

The Supreme Court reminded media outlets to verify the authenticity of court-related news before publication and to report responsibly, ensuring the judiciary’s reputation is maintained and the public is not misled.

Topics:

Bangladesh Supreme Court
