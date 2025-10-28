Gas supply to halt for 48 hours in parts of Narayanganj from Wednesday

Due to work on Titas Gas pipelines, gas supply to all categories of customers in areas west of the Shitalakshya River in Narayanganj, including three EGCB power plants, will be shut for 48 hours starting from Wednesday.

Titas Gas authorities announced the information in a press release on Tuesday.

The release stated that for the Haripur valve station modification and interconnection isolation work of the GTCL and Titas Gas transmission lines, gas supply will be cut off from 10pm on Wednesday, to 10pm on Friday (a total of 48 hours) for all customers in areas including EGCB 412 MW, EGCB 335 MW, EGCB 2×120 MW power plants, City Economic Zone, Rahim Energy Ltd, Kanchpur, Jatramura, Madanpur, Bandar, Rupganj, Kanchan, Murapara, Bhulta, Adhuria, Araihazar, Shyampur (BSCIC area), and other surrounding locations west of the Shitalakshya River in Narayanganj.

Additionally, surrounding areas may experience low gas pressure.

Titas Gas authorities apologized for the temporary inconvenience to customers.