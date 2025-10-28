Home adviser: 13 Ansar members to be deployed at each polling centre

A total of 13 members of the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP), including three armed personnel, will be deployed at every polling centre during the upcoming 13th national election, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said.

Additionally, one armed Ansar member will be assigned to ensure the security of each presiding officer, he added.

The home affairs adviser shared the information on Tuesday morning at an event in Dhaka’s Khilgaon,

“The Ansar force will have the most significant presence in the upcoming election,” said the home affairs adviser.

“For the first time, an armed Ansar member will be deployed alongside every presiding officer. Ansar members will remain on duty for nine days and play a vital role throughout the election period.”

He added that the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP continue to play a key role in maintaining national security, peace, and order, as well as contributing to the country’s development.

“They have been performing their duties with dedication and patriotism, often putting service before self,” he said.

Highlighting measures to ease transportation challenges faced by Ansar members, the adviser said: “A new transport service has been launched with 31 vehicles purchased through the Ansar Welfare Trust’s own funding. This initiative reflects the trustee board’s foresight and will enhance the force’s operational capacity.”

When asked about the recovery of illegal weapons, he said: “Firearms are being recovered every day. As the election approaches, these operations are being intensified.”