Consensus Commission to submit final recommendations on July Charter Tuesday

The National Consensus Commission is set to submit its final recommendations to the government on the implementation of the July National Charter at 12pm on Tuesday at the State Guest House Jamuna, in the presence of Advisory Council members.

The commission held its concluding meeting on Monday afternoon, chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus. Those present included Vice President Professor Ali Riaz, members Justice Md Emdadul Haque, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Dr Md Ayub Miah, and the Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider.

During the meeting, the chief adviser stressed the importance of preserving all documents, audio-visual materials, and photographs related to the commission’s work, describing them as “invaluable national assets” and “living historical documents” for researchers and future generations.

Ali Riaz said the commission had “worked to lay the foundation for a transparent and accountable state in Bangladesh” and that the recommendations were prepared through consultations with political parties, legal experts, academics, and civil society members.

He added that the interim government, following the July people’s uprising, had been entrusted with three core responsibilities—justice, reform, and elections. The commission’s main task was to create a framework for reforms, and he noted that political parties had “shown a clear desire for change and extended full cooperation.”

Other commission members echoed similar sentiments. Badiul Alam Majumdar urged the government to honor the sacrifices of those involved in the uprising by implementing the charter. Justice Md Emdadul Haque highlighted the “unity seen among political parties during the uprising,” reflected in the commission’s meetings. Safar Raj of the Police Reform Commission praised the “patient and constructive dialogue” among political parties, while Dr Iftekharuzzaman called for decisive steps in implementing the charter and advancing anti-corruption reforms.

Monir Haider, special assistant to the chief adviser, noted that families of martyrs expressed concerns that their sacrifices would be in vain if promised reforms were not realized.

The commission’s tenure is scheduled to end on October 31.