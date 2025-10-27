Wednesday, October 29, 2025

IGP: Police ready to tackle election challenges

'In the past, negative perceptions of police arose among public. The upcoming election presents a significant opportunity to overcome that image,' he says

File image of IGP Baharul Alam. Photo: Collected
Update : 27 Oct 2025, 11:14 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam has said that the forthcoming national parliamentary election will be a major challenge for the Bangladesh Police, but the force has the capacity to handle it.

He made the remarks on Monday during a special crime review meeting held at the Hall of Pride at Police Headquarters.

“In the past, negative perceptions of the police have arisen among the public in connection with elections,” he said. “The upcoming election presents a significant opportunity to overcome that image. Everyone must work diligently to utilize this opportunity and earn the trust of the people.”

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali, RAB Director General AKM Shahidur Rahman, SB Chief Md Golam Rasul, additional IGPs, heads of various police units in Dhaka, all police commissioners, and range DIGs attended the meeting. All district police superintendents joined virtually.

During the session, Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) Khondoker Rafiqul Islam presented an overview of the country’s law and order and crime situation.

Ahead of the election, the police chief instructed officers to step up efforts to recover looted firearms, stressing the importance of intelligence gathering and promoting the Home Ministry’s reward scheme for weapon recovery.

The IGP also directed unit heads to conduct intensive election-related training for officers and urged district superintendents to issue police clearance certificates on time without harassment.

He further instructed field-level officers to file cases based on complaints received by the Enforced Disappearance Commission.

Topics:

IGPBangladesh PoliceBangladesh election
