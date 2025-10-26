'Karagar': From Dhaka to Kolkata

It’s hard to forget the web series Karagar — the Bangladeshi production by Syed Ahmed Shawki that created a sensation across both Bengals. Even today, people often revisit the question: “Why don’t we see such extraordinary series anymore?” Perhaps to fill that void, a reflection of Karagar might soon appear on the big screen in Tollywood — and possibly reach the global market.

That’s because Karagar stars Chanchal Chowdhury and Tasnia Farin are currently in Kolkata, reportedly busy with a “secret recipe.” Leading this project as the head chef is none other than Pink-famed Indian filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. His most recent film, Dear Maa, earned praise for Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan — a film whose promotion was supported by none other than Amitabh Bachchan himself.

Right after finishing work with Jaya, Aniruddha has now brought in Karagar’s two stars, Chanchal and Farin. The matter was kept highly confidential — even the two actors didn’t know about each other’s involvement until they met Aniruddha in person.

At present, Chanchal is acting in Shikor (Roots), a film directed by Kolkata filmmaker Bratya Basu. Coincidentally, Farin is also in Kolkata. On Tuesday, both actors were spotted together at the special screening of Swarthapor (starring Koel Mallick and Kaushik Sen). That’s when the news of their “new recipe” first leaked.

According to a local West Bengal media outlet, Chanchal and Farin will be seen together in an upcoming film by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Discussions and preparations are currently underway.

When asked about it, Chanchal Chowdhury said: “Honestly, neither of us knew that we were both in Kolkata. It’s a complete coincidence. Farin didn’t know I was here, and I didn’t know she was here. I came for a meeting with Tonida (Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury) — besides, I’m also shooting for another film. Farin came here for a meeting with him too. When we met at Tonida’s office, we found out we were both here! It was quite funny.”

So, when the two Bangladeshi stars were seen together at the meeting, people naturally wondered — will we soon see them together in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next film?

To that, Chanchal replied: “That’s not confirmed yet. But discussions are ongoing. Hopefully, we’ll get to work together.”

Chanchal Chowdhury has already appeared in several Tollywood films, most recently portraying legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen in Srijit Mukherji’s Padatik. Meanwhile, Tasnia Farin made her film debut in Tollywood through Atanu Ghosh’s Aaro Ek Prithibi (Another World).