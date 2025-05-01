14 actors, including Riaz, Chanchal, Mamunur Rashid, named in attempted murder case

14 actors including Meher Afroz Shaon, Riaz, Chanchal Chowdhury, and Mamunur Rashid, have been accused in a case of attempted murder of Saifuddin Mohammad Emdad, a student of Government Aliya Madrasa in the capital.

On Wednesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Monirul Islam accepted the complaint and directed Shahbagh police station to register it as a case.

The other artists named in the case include actors Aruna Biswas, Jyotika Jyoti, Shamima Tushti, Shomi Kaiser, Saju Khadem, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Sohaena Saba, Rokeya Prachi, Zayed Khan and Ferdous.

In total, 201 individuals have been accused in this case, with former prime minister Sheikh Hasina named as the primary defendant.

Among the accused are Kalbela editor Santosh Sharma and 15 journalists, including Munni Saha of ATN News.

Teachers named in the case include Zafar Iqbal, former VC of JnU Mizanur Rahman, Muntasir Mamun, and 13 others. Imran H Sarker and Lucky Akhter are also among the accused.

Earlier, on March 20, MA Hashem Raju filed a petition regarding this case.

On that day, the court recorded the plaintiff's statement and instructed the police to submit a report on whether any other case related to this incident had been filed at Shahbagh police station.

The case alleges that on August 4, during the anti-discrimination student movement, the victim, under the leadership of MA Hashem Raju, along with other protesters, reached the intersection in front of the Intercontinental Hotel in Paribagh at around 11:30am.

At that time, leaders and activists from the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League obstructed their path. The accused allegedly fired guns, threw hand grenades, petrol bombs, and exploded cocktails, intending to kill the victim and others.

As the procession dispersed, the police used tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets, causing severe injury to the victim’s right eye. While the victim collapsed on the road, unknown members of Chhatra League, Jubo League, and the police reportedly beat him up.

It is noteworthy that during the anti-discrimination movement, an attempted murder case was recently filed against 17 actors, including Suborna Mustafa, Nusrat Faria, Rokeya Prachi, Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter and Zayed Khan, in an attempted murder case in the Vatara area of the capital.