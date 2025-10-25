Prices of essentials continue to soar in Khulna straining consumers

The prices of essentials and kitchen items in Khulna have remained on an upward trajectory for nearly two months, putting them beyond the reach of many consumers.

Most vegetables are now being sold for over Tk80 per kilogram, with no sign of prices coming down despite improved weather conditions.

Traders had initially blamed heavy rainfall for the surge, but they now attribute the continued hike to seasonal changes and supply shortages.

The prices of fish, meat and garlic have also increased alongside vegetables, while the costs of rice, lentils, chicken, eggs and meat remain unchanged in some categories.

Onions, however, have seen yet another price jump.

Consumers allege that a syndicate of unscrupulous traders is manipulating prices to make extra profits despite adequate supply in the markets.

Locals further point to poor market monitoring and the absence of regular drives by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection as key factors behind the rising cost of essentials.

During a visit to several kitchen markets across Khulna city on Friday, this correspondent found that the prices of vegetables, fish and other daily necessities had increased across the board.

Traders said the prices of edible oil have stayed mostly steady, though slightly higher than before. Bottled soybean oil from popular brands such as Fresh, Teer, and Bashundhara (5 litres) is selling at Tk920 — or Tk184 per litre — up from Tk183 just three weeks ago. Loose soybean oil costs even more, at Tk200 per litre, compared to Tk195 three weeks ago and Tk180–185 two months ago.

Vegetable prices have soared abnormally, with few items now available below Tk60 per kg.

At Khulna City Corporation’s Sandhya Bazar in Moylapota, eggplants were selling at Tk100–120 per kg, green chilies at Tk240, cauliflower at Tk140, bitter gourd at Tk60, ladies’ finger at Tk40–50, ridge gourd at Tk50–60, tomatoes at Tk100–120, Chinese garlic at Tk150 and local garlic, depending on quality, between Tk80 and Tk130 per kg.

Beans were priced at Tk60–80, pumpkins at Tk50, bottle gourd at Tk60, teasel gourd at Tk50–60, potatoes at Tk20, carrots at Tk120, green bananas (per bunch) at Tk40–50 and early winter beans at Tk80 per kg.

Local onions are now being sold at Tk75 per kg, up from Tk70 just last week.

Lentil prices have also shown no sign of easing. Coarse lentils are being sold at Tk100 per kg and fine lentils at Tk150, compared to Tk80–90 and Tk140–145 per kg, respectively, six weeks ago.

Rice prices remain unstable as well.

Over the past two months, rates have increased by Tk4–5 per kilogram. In retail markets, Swarna rice is selling at Tk55–56, Atash Balam at Tk62–65, premium Miniket at Tk75, lower-grade Miniket at Tk60–66, and Basmati at Tk90–95. Just a month ago, the same varieties were available at Tk52, Tk58–62, Tk70–72, Tk60–62 and Tk80–85, respectively.

Poultry prices have climbed too. Broiler chicken is selling at Tk170 per kg, up by Tk15 from last month. Local cock chicken costs Tk280 and Sonali chicken Tk350 per kg, compared to Tk260–265 and Tk320–335, respectively, a month earlier.

Egg prices have risen again after a brief period of stability. Layer chicken eggs are selling at Tk48 per dozen, while local eggs remain between Tk 60 and Tk64 per dozen.

Beef prices, ranging from Tk650 to Tk700 per kg across city markets, remain unaffordable for many low- and middle-income families.

Similar price patterns were observed in other major markets, including Rupsha KCC Market, New Market, Mistripara, Dolkhola and Approach Road markets.

Traders blamed excessive rainfall for damaging crops, particularly chilli plants, causing fluctuations in supply and subsequent price hikes.

Shafiqul Islam, a shopper at KCC Sandhya Bazar, urged the authorities to take prompt measures to stabilise the market.

Mozahidul Islam, a fish trader visiting Rupsha KCC Market, said: “Prices of soybean oil, vegetables and almost everything else have gone up. The government should conduct mobile court drives and ensure that every shop displays a price list to prevent overcharging.”