NCP delegation meets National Consensus Commission

A delegation of the National Citizen Party (NCP) sat in a meeting with the National Consensus Commission on Saturday.

The meeting began at 10:15am at the LD Hall of the National Parliament Building.

The delegation, led by NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, includes Joint Conveners Sarowar Tushar, Javed Rasine, Khaled Saifullah, and Joint Member Secretary Zahirul Islam Musa.

The NCP delegation is discussing various issues, including the implementation order and legal basis of the July Charter.

Vice President of the National Consensus Commission Professor Dr Ali Riaz, along with other members of the commission, is present at the meeting.

Following the meeting, separate briefings are scheduled to be given by the NCP and the Consensus Commission.