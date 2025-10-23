'Sheikh Hasina would have faced justice if courageous'

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman has said that if former prime minister Sheikh Hasina had the courage, she would have faced justice.

He made the comments on Thursday during the final day of arguments at the International Crimes Tribunal-1, chaired by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, in the case concerning crimes against humanity, involving Sheikh Hasina and two others.

Md Asaduzzaman said: "Today I have come to witness and observe justice. The prosecution has presented all forms of documentary and oral evidence in this case. However, the accused did not give any directives or present arguments of substance, relying solely on the state defence’s claims.

"Fortunately, they did not claim that there had been no July revolution in the country, that no one had died or been injured, whereas in reality, 1,400 people lost their lives. This was a significant revolution, and the killings were carried out under the patronage of the government using the state apparatus."

He further emphasized that no matter how difficult the judicial process or how high the barriers, if justice cannot be established by overcoming all obstacles, the nation cannot progress.

The attorney general argued the death penalty for the accused is justified and should be executed. He warned that failure to ensure justice would endanger countless innocent lives in Bangladesh.

He said that if justice is not ensured, or if the trial and sentencing of the accused are obstructed, the Bangladeshi people would be remembered in history as cowardly.

He affirmed that the evidence presented in the trial establishes the guilt of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt.

He noted that this is the first time in Bangladesh that any ruler, oppressor, or fascist has faced trial for crimes against humanity. He had expected Sheikh Hasina to appear before justice, recalling that she once challenged another political leader, saying that if courageous, he should face trial in Bangladesh.

The attorney general expressed that she did not act on that courage; had she been brave, she would have faced the tribunal in Bangladesh.

Finally, the attorney general prayed to the tribunal for the maximum punishment for Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Earlier in the day, the International Crimes Tribunal-1 scheduled November 13 to announce the date for delivering its verdict in the case.