Thursday, October 23, 2025

One killed in crude bomb blast at Mohammadpur Geneva Camp

The crude bomb fell on his head

Photo: Collected
Update : 23 Oct 2025, 10:13 AM

A 20-year-old youth was killed in a crude explosion during a clash between two groups at Mohammadpur’s Geneva Camp in Dhaka.

The deceased, Md Zahid, was a resident of the Geneva Camp.

The incident occurred at around 4am on Thursday.

He was rescued in critical condition and taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College (DMCH) Hospital, where doctors on duty declared him dead.

Inspector Md Faruk, in charge of the DMCH police outpost, confirmed the incident.

He said: “The deceased’s body has been sent to the hospital morgue for postmortem. The matter has been reported to the relevant police station.”

The victim’s brother-in-law, Robin Hossain Uzzal, said: “Zahid used to work on mobile servicing at my shop in Mizan Tower, Kallyanpur. Early this morning, before the Fajr prayers, a clash broke out between two groups inside Geneva Camp. When Zahid came out of his home and moved forward, a crude bomb fell on his head. He was critically injured. He was first taken to a local trauma center, and then transferred to Dhaka Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.”

Cocktail Explosions
