100,000 tons rice to be imported from Myanmar, Dubai

The government has approved the import of 100,000 tons of rice from Dubai and Myanmar to bolster food reserves and ensure the smooth operation of the public distribution system.

Of the total, 50,000 tons of Atap rice will be imported from Myanmar under a government-to-government (G2G) arrangement, while another 50,000 tons of non-basmati parboiled rice will be procured from Dubai through international open tender. The total estimated cost of the imports is Tk446.23 crore.

The approval came at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase on Wednesday. Meeting sources said the committee endorsed the Food Ministry’s proposal to import 50,000 tons of non-basmati parboiled rice under Package-02 through international tender for the fiscal year 2025–26.

Earlier, the Economic Affairs Advisory Committee had approved the import of 600,000 tons of rice from international sources in FY 2025–26 to meet state emergency requirements and serve public interest.

For the Dubai consignment, the Technical Evaluation Committee (TEC) recommended procuring 50,000 tons of non-basmati parboiled rice from the responsive lowest bidder, M/s CredentOne FZCO, at USD 355.99 per ton. The total contract value is $17,799,500 (Tk216.90 crore), translating to Tk43.38 per kilogram.

For the Myanmar consignment, the Food Ministry initiated a G2G proposal through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Following negotiations, the Myanmar government agreed to supply 50,000 tons of Atap rice at $376.50 per ton, amounting to $18,825,000 (Tk229.33 crore), with a per-kilogram price of Tk45.87.