India tightens rice export rules to Bangladesh

India has introduced new regulations governing the export of non-basmati rice to Bangladesh, prompting concerns among importers about slower shipments and rising costs that could drive up domestic prices.

Under the revised directive issued Wednesday by India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade, all non-basmati rice exports must now be registered through an agreement with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), reports Bangla Tribune.

Importers confirmed that the new rules have already come into effect.

According to traders, the directive applies to all new letters of credit (LCs) opened from Thursday onward.

Existing tenders linked to previously opened LCs will remain unaffected.

Dinesh Poddar, a rice importer at Hili land port, said the new approval process will delay shipments and increase operational costs.

“Previously, rice would enter Bangladesh immediately after opening an LC. Now, exporters must first secure approval from APEDA in Delhi, which will slow down the pace of imports,” he explained.

He added that the delay will result in additional expenses, including demurrage charges for trucks waiting at the border, ultimately raising the cost of rice imports.

“This will impact the domestic market, pushing prices higher and affecting affordability,” Poddar said.