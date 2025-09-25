Thursday, September 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

India tightens rice export rules to Bangladesh

Exporters must obtain approval from APEDA in Delhi to export rice from now

File image of Rice. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Sep 2025, 06:03 PM

India has introduced new regulations governing the export of non-basmati rice to Bangladesh, prompting concerns among importers about slower shipments and rising costs that could drive up domestic prices.

Under the revised directive issued Wednesday by India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade, all non-basmati rice exports must now be registered through an agreement with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), reports Bangla Tribune.

Importers confirmed that the new rules have already come into effect.

According to traders, the directive applies to all new letters of credit (LCs) opened from Thursday onward.

Existing tenders linked to previously opened LCs will remain unaffected.

Dinesh Poddar, a rice importer at Hili land port, said the new approval process will delay shipments and increase operational costs.

“Previously, rice would enter Bangladesh immediately after opening an LC. Now, exporters must first secure approval from APEDA in Delhi, which will slow down the pace of imports,” he explained.

He added that the delay will result in additional expenses, including demurrage charges for trucks waiting at the border, ultimately raising the cost of rice imports.

“This will impact the domestic market, pushing prices higher and affecting affordability,” Poddar said.

Topics:

Bangladesh-IndiaRice import
Read More

1,260 tons of rice imported from India through Benapole port

Rice import from India resumes at Benapole land port after 4 months

Bangladesh looks on as China, India move to have Brahmaputra in chokeholds

India says unaware of anti-Bangladesh activities by Awami League members on its soil

Dhaka urges Delhi to close banned Awami League offices on Indian soil

India bans jute goods import from Bangladesh via land routes

Latest News

Is the Middle East about to get an Islamic Nato?

Bangabandhu Foundation president held in Dhaka

Salahuddin: PR election system may fuel instability, autocracy

CA to meet Netherlands, Botswana, Albania leaders Friday

Bangladesh storm into SAFF U-17 final with a quickfire win over Pakistan

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x