Dhaka airport fire: Customs House to stay open Friday, Saturday

To keep import, export, and business operations running smoothly in the aftermath of the recent fire at the Dhaka airport, Customs House Dhaka will remain open on Friday and Saturday.

The decision was announced through an official order issued on Wednesday.

According to the order, the Airfreight Unit and Express Service Unit will continue regular operations on those two days. All concerned officers and employees have been instructed to attend work during the specified dates and hours.

The order said the initiative aims to ensure the continuity of trade activities and minimize disruption to import and export processes.

Signed by Joint Commissioner Suman Das, the order noted that it was issued in the public interest.

Officials from Customs House Dhaka said the move is intended to help businesses recover quickly from the recent fire and its impact, enabling traders to complete clearance and export procedures without delay.