Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

EC Masud stresses credible election to avoid national disgrace

'Under any circumstances, we must ensure a free, fair, and widely accepted election'

File image of Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud. Photo: Collected
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 03:09 PM

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud on Wednesday underscored the importance of holding a free, fair, and credible election, warning that failure to do so would bring disgrace to the nation on the global stage.

"We have no alternative but to hold a credible election. Under any circumstances, we must ensure a free, fair, and widely accepted election," he said.

The EC made the remarks as the special guest at the inauguration of the training of trainers (TOT) on election management for Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs), marking preparations for the 13th national parliament election at the Electoral Training Institute (ETI) in Agargaon.

He urged officials assigned to conduct elections at the upazila and district levels to perform their duties diligently, saying: "If we fail to hold a credible election, the nation will face a ruthless consequence and become 'disgraced' across the world."

Masud described election duty as a sacred responsibility, emphasizing that those who violate it would be recognized as hypocrites. He added that principles of performing duties accurately are common across religions, not just in Islam.

Calling for the attention and dedication of the Upazila Nirbahi Officers, he reiterated that accurate performance of duties is crucial to ensuring a well-accepted national parliament election.

The programme was chaired by Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat Akhter Ahmed and addressed by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin as the chief guest.

Election Commissioners Begum Tahmida Ahmad, M Anwarul Islam Sarker, and Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Mohammad Sanaullah also spoke as special guests.

Topics:

Bangladesh Election Commission (EC)
Read More

CEC: Election Commission won’t yield to pressure

EC plans central cell to combat AI misuse during polls

US-based IRI assessing environment ahead of Feb polls

EC decides to ban drone use during upcoming polls

NCP accuses EC of arbitrary decision over denial of Shapla symbol

EC to hold coordination meeting with field administration officials on Oct 22

Latest News

Asif Nazrul: BNP sought impartial role, not caretaker gov

Al-Arafah Islami Bank, Shamadhan Services Ltd ink deal

Nepal envoy for deeper ties in trade, energy, education

Frequent power outages leave Sunamganj residents in despair

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share first family photos with daughter on Diwali

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x