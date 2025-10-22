EC Masud stresses credible election to avoid national disgrace

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud on Wednesday underscored the importance of holding a free, fair, and credible election, warning that failure to do so would bring disgrace to the nation on the global stage.

"We have no alternative but to hold a credible election. Under any circumstances, we must ensure a free, fair, and widely accepted election," he said.

The EC made the remarks as the special guest at the inauguration of the training of trainers (TOT) on election management for Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs), marking preparations for the 13th national parliament election at the Electoral Training Institute (ETI) in Agargaon.

He urged officials assigned to conduct elections at the upazila and district levels to perform their duties diligently, saying: "If we fail to hold a credible election, the nation will face a ruthless consequence and become 'disgraced' across the world."

Masud described election duty as a sacred responsibility, emphasizing that those who violate it would be recognized as hypocrites. He added that principles of performing duties accurately are common across religions, not just in Islam.

Calling for the attention and dedication of the Upazila Nirbahi Officers, he reiterated that accurate performance of duties is crucial to ensuring a well-accepted national parliament election.

The programme was chaired by Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat Akhter Ahmed and addressed by Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin as the chief guest.

Election Commissioners Begum Tahmida Ahmad, M Anwarul Islam Sarker, and Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Mohammad Sanaullah also spoke as special guests.