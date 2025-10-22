CEC: Election Commission won’t yield to pressure

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin on Wednesday reaffirmed that the Election Commission will not bow to any pressure in its commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.

“The Election Commission will not bend to any pressure,” he said while addressing a training event for Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO) in the city.

The CEC asked the UNOs not to bow down to any pressure, but rather remain firm on their decisions completely as per the law.

“You shall not bend to any pressure as well. Stand firmly on your decisions, completely in line with the laws. We’ll provide all-out cooperation to you,” he said.

The event, titled Training of Trainers (TOT) on poll management, was held with the participation of 50 UNOs at the Electoral Training Institute (ETI) in the Agargaon area, ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election scheduled for early February 2026.

All four election commissioners, Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad, Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, and Brig Gen (retd) Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah, spoke at the function, presided over by EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed.