CAAB: Flammable materials intensified Dhaka airport fire

The fire at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s cargo area was intensified due to the flammable materials stored there, making it difficult to control initially, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has said.

Over 40 fire vehicles from the Fire Service, Army, Navy, and Air Force were deployed to bring the blaze under control, CAAB Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Mostafa Mahmood Siddiq said while briefing reporters on the incident on Tuesday.

He assured that no fire vehicle faced obstruction during the operation and urged the public to avoid spreading rumors, stressing that misinformation must be prevented in the national interest.

Siddiq added that all operations follow ICAO standards and that the airport’s fire personnel receive daily training.