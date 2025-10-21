Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Man beaten to death over rape attempt allegations in Narayanganj

According to OC, no complaint of rape attempt was lodged in the area

Illustration: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 21 Oct 2025, 11:12 AM

A 30-year-old man was lynched over allegations of attempting to violate a child at Khanpur in Sadar upazila of Narayanganj district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Abu Hanif, son of Abul Kalam of Sarankhola upazila in Bagerhat district.

Quoting Hanif’s father Abul Kalam, Nasir Uddin, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said a group of people, stormed into the house of Hanif when he was lying on his bed in the afternoon and took him to Jora Tanki area in Khanpur on the allegation of rape attempt.

Later, they beat him up, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Khanpur 300-bed Hospital where the doctors declared him dead around 8:30pm, said Dr Shahadat, a duty doctor of the hospital.

Hanif used to live in Khanpur with his family.

However, no complaint of rape attempt was lodged in the area, said the OC.

Topics:

NarayanganjKilledrape attempt
