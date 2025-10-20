Man waving machete at Kamalapur Railway Station arrested in Gazipur

Railway police have arrested a man who sparked panic at Kamalapur Railway Station last week after brandishing a machete, an incident that went viral on social media.

Tipped off, a special team of railway police arrested Shah Ali Shikdar, from the Sreepur area of Gazipur district, late Saturday night.

Police said during primary interrogation, Shah Ali confessed he had long been drug addicted and had served jail time in connection with various crimes.

He also confessed to often creating fear and chaos in public places in his locality.

On Wednesday, Shah Ali suddenly drew a sharp machete from under his clothes on platform No-7 of Kamalapur Railway Station, creating panic among the public.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, it triggered concern.

Legal action against the detainee is underway, police said.