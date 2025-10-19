Govt raises house rent allowance for MPO-listed teachers, employees

The government has increased the house rent allowance for the teachers and employees of MPO-listed (Monthly Pay Order) non-government educational institutions.

A gazette notification issued on Sunday, signed by Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Mitu Mariam, revealed it.

According to the notification, the Finance Division has given its consent to the enhancement of house rent allowance for the MPO-listed teachers and employees of non-government educational institutions.

Considering the existing budgetary limitations of the government, the house rent allowance for MPO-listed teachers and employees of non-government educational institutions will be provided at the rate of 5 percent of their basic salary, with a minimum of Tk2,000, subject to the following conditions.

The conditions stated that the house rent allowance must be adjusted according to the subsequent national pay scale.

The appointment conditions must comply with the relevant manpower structure and MPO policies - "Non-Government Educational Institution (School and College) Manpower Structure and MPO Policy-2021", "Non-Government Educational Institution (Madrasa) Manpower Structure and MPO Policy-2018 (amended up to November 23, 2020)", and "Non-Government Educational Institution (Vocational, Business Management, Agriculture Diploma and Fisheries Diploma) Manpower Structure and MPO Policy-2018 (amended up to November 23, 2020)" as well as other circulars, orders, and guidelines issued by the government from time to time.

It further mentioned that the MPO-listed teachers and employees will not be entitled to any arrears under this allowance.

All financial rules and regulations must be strictly followed while disbursing the allowance.

If any irregularity is found in the future concerning the expenditure of this allowance, the bill-paying authority will be held responsible for it.

The concerned administrative ministry must issue a Government Order and send four copies of it to the Finance Division for post-audit endorsement.

This order will come into effect on November 1.