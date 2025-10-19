14 Indian fishermen held for illegal fishing in Bangladesh waters

Members of the Bangladesh Navy have detained 14 Indian fishermen along with a trawler for illegally entering Bangladesh waters and fishing in the Bay of Bengal.

They were detained on Friday night in the Fairway Buoy area of the Bay and were brought to the Digraj naval jetty in Mongla upazila of Bagerhat district on Saturday night.

The seized Indian trawler, 'FB Shubho Jatra', was found carrying around 500 kilograms of fish, including ilish.

According to the Department of Fisheries of the district, the fishermen will be produced before the Bagerhat Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Sunday through Mongla Police Station.

Mongla Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer Md Zahidul Islam said the Navy ship, 'BNS Shaheed Akhtar Uddin', was patrolling and intercepted the Indian trawler as it violated the maritime territory.

The detainees are residents of various areas in India’s Dakshin 24 Parganas district.