Adviser Bashir: Dhaka airport expected to reopen Saturday night

Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport is expected to reopen tonight after a fire broke out at its cargo village, Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sk Bashik Uddin said Saturday.

“The fire is now under control. Our immediate goal is to restart operations as quickly as possible,” he said, adding that authorities are working systematically to resume airport activities.

The adviser urged public prayers for a smooth recovery, saying, “We will reopen the airport again as soon as possible. Flights are currently suspended, but we are trying to resume them tonight.”

Bashir said the fire affected only import cargo, while export cargo remained safe. “Our priority is to reopen the airport, assess losses, and form a high-level committee for investigation.”

Several fire service members were injured while combating the blaze and have received medical treatment, he said. “Although the fire is under control, some flames remain.”