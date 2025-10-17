4 arrested, 190 bhori gold recovered in Fortune Mall robbery case

The Detective Branch of police has arrested four individuals and recovered nearly 190 bhori of gold in connection with a sensational robbery at a jewellery shop inside Fortune Shopping Mall in Dhaka.

According to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, officers also recovered 93.5 grams of silver, Tk1.77 lakh in cash, and a motorcycle from the arrestees.

The arrested were identified as Shahin Matabbar alias Shahid, 46, Anita Roy, 31, Md Nurul Islam, 33, and Uttam Chandra Sur, 49.

The robbery took place at Shampa Jewellers inside the Fortune Shopping Mall in Malibagh on the night of October 8.

Following the incident, a theft case was filed with Ramna police station, and DB police began shadow investigations using technology and intelligence sources.

Investigators said the suspects planned the heist over the past three months, surveying the mall several times.

They hid burglary tools such as hammers and shovels behind the market in advance.

On the night of the incident, they entered the building by cutting through a grill from the roof, disguised themselves in burqas and looted the jewellery before escaping through the same route around 4:30am.

In a series of operations, Shahin was arrested in Chittagong, leading police to recover 121 bhori of gold from his home.

Anita Roy was later detained in Barisal, with 52 bhori of gold seized from her possession.

Nurul Islam was arrested in Narayanganj with more gold, cash, and a motorcycle, while Uttam Chandra Sur was detained in Dhaka’s Shankhari Bazar with 13 bhori of gold and 93 grams of silver.

DB officials said the arrests have led to the busting of a major organized gold theft ring.

Legal proceedings are underway against the suspects.