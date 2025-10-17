Friday, October 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

4 arrested, 190 bhori gold recovered in Fortune Mall robbery case

DB officials said the arrests have led to the busting of a major organized gold theft ring

Detective Branch police arrest four suspects and recover nearly 190 bhori of gold stolen from Shampa Jewellers at Fortune Shopping Mall in Dhaka on Friday, October 17, 2025. Photo: UNB
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 11:11 PM

The Detective Branch of police has arrested four individuals and recovered nearly 190 bhori of gold in connection with a sensational robbery at a jewellery shop inside Fortune Shopping Mall in Dhaka.

According to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, officers also recovered 93.5 grams of silver, Tk1.77 lakh in cash, and a motorcycle from the arrestees.

The arrested were identified as Shahin Matabbar alias Shahid, 46, Anita Roy, 31, Md Nurul Islam, 33, and Uttam Chandra Sur, 49.

The robbery took place at Shampa Jewellers inside the Fortune Shopping Mall in Malibagh on the night of October 8.

Following the incident, a theft case was filed with Ramna police station, and DB police began shadow investigations using technology and intelligence sources.

Investigators said the suspects planned the heist over the past three months, surveying the mall several times.

They hid burglary tools such as hammers and shovels behind the market in advance.

On the night of the incident, they entered the building by cutting through a grill from the roof, disguised themselves in burqas and looted the jewellery before escaping through the same route around 4:30am.

In a series of operations, Shahin was arrested in Chittagong, leading police to recover 121 bhori of gold from his home.

Anita Roy was later detained in Barisal, with 52 bhori of gold seized from her possession.

Nurul Islam was arrested in Narayanganj with more gold, cash, and a motorcycle, while Uttam Chandra Sur was detained in Dhaka’s Shankhari Bazar with 13 bhori of gold and 93 grams of silver.

DB officials said the arrests have led to the busting of a major organized gold theft ring.

Legal proceedings are underway against the suspects.

Topics:

Goldarrested
Read More

8 members of human trafficking gang held in Savar

Jewelry shop looted at Fortune Mall in Dhaka

Barrister Ahsan Bhuiyan sent to jail in anti-terrorism case

Tajbir Hasan, a key figure in the Haltrip scandal, has been arrested

ISPR: 69 arrested, weapons, drugs seized in joint drives

Mob attack on Dhaka Tribune journalist: Prime accused arrested

Latest News

510 dengue cases reported in 24hrs

Fire at Sylhet REB control room cuts power to 5 upazilas

Khalid: NCP may sign July Charter later

Miracle HIV shot rollout in Zimbabwe sparks debate

Trump refiles $15 bn defamation lawsuit against New York Times

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x