Khalid: NCP may sign July Charter later

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hossain on Friday said that the National Citizen Party (NCP) could still join the national consensus process even though it did not take part in the charter signing ceremony.

He made the remarks while speaking to reporters after attending the Buddhist “Kathin Chibor Dan” ceremony at Savar Ban Bihar in Ashulia’s Baipail area on Friday evening.

Dr Khalid Hossain said: “The government is considering the NCP’s demands related to the July Charter and discussions are underway on how to reach an understanding with them. It has been clearly stated at the policy level that those who could not sign today will be able to sign later.”

Referring to reports about a “safe exit” for advisers, he said there was no such need.

“I do not know whom NCP Convener Nahid Islam referred to regarding a safe exit. I have no house in Dhaka or Chittagong. I taught at a university and have no intention of living abroad. This is my country,” he said.

Dr Khalid Hossain also said that the advisers took responsibility at a difficult time when nothing was in order.

“Now things are stable. Over the past 15 months, we have worked hard to set things right. We will hold a free, fair and neutral election in February 2026 and peacefully hand over power to the elected government,” he added.