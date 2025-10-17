July Charter signing may be delayed due to bad weather

The signing ceremony of the July Charter may begin slightly later than scheduled due to inclement weather, the press wing of the chief adviser has announced.

The update was shared in a message on Friday.

It said: "We are ready for the historic July Charter signing ceremony. Due to inclement weather, the start of the event may be delayed by a few minutes. However, everything remains on track, and some guests have already arrived at the venue. We look forward to witnessing the beginning of a new chapter in our history."