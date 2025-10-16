Thursday, October 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

HSC results: 345 institutions achieve 100% pass rate

Last year, a total of 1,388 educational institutions achieved 100% pass rate

File photo of HSC examinees. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 12:03 PM

A total of 345 educational institutions achieved a 100% pass rate in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations-2025 across the country this year.

This information was revealed in the results published at 10am Thursday. 

Last year, a total of 1,388 educational institutions achieved 100% pass rate in the HSC and equivalent examinations-2024 across the country.

This year, a total of 12,35,661 students participated in the examinations under the nine general education boards, the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Of them, 726,960 students passed.

The HSC and equivalent examinations were held from June 26 to August 19, 2025.

Topics:

HSC resultsHSC
Read More

HSC results: Sylhet Board pass rate plunges to 51.86%, GPA-5 achievers drop sharply

HSC result re-scrutiny applications open Friday

HSC results: GPA 5 achievers drop by 76,814 this year

HSC results: Girls outperform boys in pass rate, GPA 5 achievements

HSC results: Dhaka tops in pass rate, Comilla ranks lowest

HSC 2025: 202 institutions see zero pass rate

Latest News

HSC results: Sylhet Board pass rate plunges to 51.86%, GPA-5 achievers drop sharply

HSC result re-scrutiny applications open Friday

9 AL men among Obaidul Quader's brother Shahadat arrested

Khaleda Zia admitted to Evercare Hospital

HSC results: GPA 5 achievers drop by 76,814 this year

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x