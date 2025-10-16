HSC results: 345 institutions achieve 100% pass rate

A total of 345 educational institutions achieved a 100% pass rate in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations-2025 across the country this year.

This information was revealed in the results published at 10am Thursday.

Last year, a total of 1,388 educational institutions achieved 100% pass rate in the HSC and equivalent examinations-2024 across the country.

This year, a total of 12,35,661 students participated in the examinations under the nine general education boards, the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board. Of them, 726,960 students passed.

The HSC and equivalent examinations were held from June 26 to August 19, 2025.