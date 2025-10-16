Thursday, October 16, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Khaleda Zia admitted to Evercare Hospital

She last visited the hospital for a routine health check-up on August 28

BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital early on Thursday, October 16, 2025. Photo: BSS
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 12:03 PM

BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital early on Thursday following the advice of her doctors.

BNP Media Cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan confirmed the information, saying the BNP chief left her Gulshan residence around 11:40pm on Wednesday and was later admitted to the hospital as per the recommendation of the medical board overseeing her treatment.

Khaleda Zia, nearly 80, has long been suffering from multiple health complications, including liver cirrhosis, kidney problems, heart disease, diabetes and arthritis.

She last visited the hospital for a routine health check-up on August 28.

Earlier this year, Khaleda Zia travelled to London on January 8 for advanced medical treatment. After undergoing 17 days of care at the London Clinic, she continued her treatment at the residence of her son, Tarique Rahman, under the supervision of specialist physicians Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross.

The BNP chief returned home on May 6 after completing her treatment in the UK and has since been under the observation of a medical board headed by Professor Shahabuddin Talukdar of Evercare Hospital.

Topics:

Khaleda ZiaBangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)
