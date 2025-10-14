Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Gold price soars to new record, jumps by Tk2,613 per bhori

Bajus last revised gold prices on Monday

Photo: Collected
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 11:55 PM

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) has once again raised gold prices by Tk2,613 per bhori (11.664 grams), setting a new record high in the domestic market, just a day after the previous hike.

With the latest adjustment, the price of 22-carat gold now stands at Tk2,16,332 per bhori, effective from Wednesday, according to a Bajus statement issued on Tuesday night.

The association said the price of pure gold (tejabi) has increased in the local market, prompting the latest revision after reviewing the overall market situation.

As per the new rates, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk2,06,499 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk1,77,001, and traditional gold at Tk1,47,351 per bhori.

The selling price will also include a mandatory 5% value-added tax (VAT) set by the government and a minimum making charge of 6% fixed by Bajus, though the charge may vary depending on design and quality.

Bajus last revised gold prices on Monday, when it raised the rate by Tk4,618 per bhori, setting the price of 22-carat gold at Tk2,13,719—then the highest in the country’s history.

Topics:

Gold Price HikeBangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus)
Read More

Gold price hits record high again, up by Tk4,618 per bhori

Gold becomes costlier again, up by Tk 1,469 per bhori

Gold price surpasses Tk 2L per bhori

Gold price hits record high again, nears Tk2 lakh per bhori

‘Golden fever’ grips Bangladesh as prices soar

Bangladesh traders start selling 22-carat gold at record high

Latest News

South Africa beat Rwanda to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Lewandowski set to miss Clasico with hamstring injury

Doing more for the visually-impaired

We remain incapable of putting out fires

Living with the spectre of death

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x