Gold price soars to new record, jumps by Tk2,613 per bhori

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) has once again raised gold prices by Tk2,613 per bhori (11.664 grams), setting a new record high in the domestic market, just a day after the previous hike.

With the latest adjustment, the price of 22-carat gold now stands at Tk2,16,332 per bhori, effective from Wednesday, according to a Bajus statement issued on Tuesday night.

The association said the price of pure gold (tejabi) has increased in the local market, prompting the latest revision after reviewing the overall market situation.

As per the new rates, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk2,06,499 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk1,77,001, and traditional gold at Tk1,47,351 per bhori.

The selling price will also include a mandatory 5% value-added tax (VAT) set by the government and a minimum making charge of 6% fixed by Bajus, though the charge may vary depending on design and quality.

Bajus last revised gold prices on Monday, when it raised the rate by Tk4,618 per bhori, setting the price of 22-carat gold at Tk2,13,719—then the highest in the country’s history.