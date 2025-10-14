Death toll rise to 16 in Mirpur garment factory, chemical godown fire

The death toll from the fire at a chemical warehouse in the Shialbari area of Rupnagar, Mirpur, has risen to 16.

On Tuesday evening, Fire Service personnel recovered the bodies from the site. The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Tajul Islam, Director (Operation and Maintenance) of the Fire Service, said: “So far, 16 bodies have been recovered in the fire incident at a garments factory and the adjacent chemical warehouse in Shialbari. As various types of chemicals were stored there, the fire spread rapidly, and we are facing quite a struggle to bring it under control.”

Earlier in the afternoon, he reported that nine bodies were initially recovered from the scene. At least eight more people, in a burnt condition, were rescued and sent to the hospital.

He added: “Ten of our units are working to control the fire. Due to the presence of chemicals, it is taking time to extinguish the fire.”

According to Fire Service officials, the fire broke out at the garments factory and chemical warehouse at around 11:30am on Tuesday. Upon receiving the news, Fire Service members quickly arrived at the scene and began firefighting operations. By the afternoon, the number of units had been increased to ten.

Officials noted that even after nearly eight hours, the fire has not yet been fully brought under control.

All the bodies were found inside the garment building. Firefighting operations at the chemical warehouse are ongoing.