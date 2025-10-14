Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Woman's body found inside freezer in Kalabagan home

The husband is on the run

Representational image. Photo: Pexels
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 11:47 AM

Police recovered the body of a woman from a deep freezer in a house in Dhaka’s Kolabagan area on Monday night.

The body was recovered around 11:30pm.

Inspector (SI) Md. Zihan of Kolabagan police station said that the woman’s husband, Nazrul Islam, has been absconding since the incident. Initial investigations suggest that the wife may have been murdered and her body stored in the freezer.

According to the victim’s elder daughter, their father woke them up early Monday morning and left the house with both daughters. When the children asked about their mother, he told them: “Your mother has gone away with someone else.”

He later took the daughters to their maternal grandfather’s house in Adabar.

Suspicious of their father’s story, the daughters contacted relatives. When the family informed the police, officers went to the house. After breaking the lock and entering, police recovered the woman’s body from the deep freezer.

The body has been sent to the morgue of Dhaka Medical College (DMCH) Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said efforts are underway to apprehend the husband, Nazrul Islam.

