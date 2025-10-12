Typhoid vaccination campaign begins across country

Typhoid Vaccination Campaign- 2025 began on Sunday across the country to protect the targeted children from typhoid fever.

In Rajshahi, the Commissioner of Rajshahi division and Administrator of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), Khondoker Azim Ahmed, inaugurated the city-level campaign at Madinatul Kamil Madrasha in the morning as the chief guest.

The campaign will run for 18 working days, with initial doses at 278 schools from October 12 to 30 and subsequent doses in 240 EPI centres from November 1 to 13.

Like other parts of the country, the RCC will carry out the typhoid vaccination campaign setting a target of 135,127 children aged between 9 months and under 16 years, reports our Rajshahi correspondent.

Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Muhammad Abu Sufian, Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Afia Akhter, RCC Chief Executive Officer Rezaul Karim and Deputy Director of Department of Health Dr Abdullah Al Murad, among others, were present on the occasion.

In Khulna, organized by the Divisional Health Office, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Firoz Sarkar inaugurated an event as the chief guest, reports our Khulna correspondent.

The Divisional Commissioner said: “The typhoid vaccine is safe, halal, and effective. The vaccines administered under the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) have earned international recognition.”

“Vaccination has played a key role in ensuring a healthier next generation. Typhoid is a highly contagious disease, and the government is working relentlessly to eliminate it,” he said.

He also emphasized the role of the media in raising awareness during the campaign, urging journalists to help ensure that no child is left out.

He called upon all to ignore misinformation and voluntarily bring children to vaccination centers.

“Health authorities and all relevant stakeholders must work together to disseminate accurate information about the vaccine,” he added.

According to officials, the national campaign aims to vaccinate around 5 crore across Bangladesh.

In Khulna Division, approximately 43 lakh children will be vaccinated both through educational institutions and community-based centers.

Of these, 28.9 lakh children will receive the vaccine in about 10,000 schools, while 13.8 lakh children will be vaccinated in community centers.

In Chittagong, a month-long Typhoid vaccine campaign was inaugurated on Sunday, targeting 24.59 lakh children in the city and 15 upazilas of Chittagong district.

“The vaccination drive will take place from October 12 to November 13. The typhoid vaccine will be immunized between 8am and 4pm on the scheduled dates. Children aged 9 months to 15 years are eligible to get the vaccine,” an official of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) said.

Out of the 24.59 lakh children, 16.32 lakh children in 15 upazilas of the district and 8.27 lakh children in 41 wards of the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) will receive the Typhoid vaccine, reports BSS.

The campaign was officially launched by City Mayor Dr Shahadat Hossain at a ceremony held at Gul-Ezar Begum City Corporation Girls' High School in Chandanpura at 9am today. In a separate event, civil surgeon Dr Jahangir Alam Chowdhury kicked off the program by administering the Typhoid vaccine to some children at 8:30am at the Patiya Government High School premises.

A total of 4,831 temporary vaccination centers were set up by the Civil Surgeon's office, while the CCC established 1,321 temporary centers in 41 wards to facilitate the campaign.

In 2025, more than 20,000 volunteers and health workers, with 4,848 from the CCC, participated in the typhoid prevention campaign. They administered vaccines to children aged 9 months to 15 years.

City Mayor Dr Shahdat Hossain emphasized that the government is providing the vaccine for free and encouraged all registered children to avail themselves of the vaccination at the camps.