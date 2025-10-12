ULAB hosts Kosovan ambassador for global talks on education, trade

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) hosted the second session of Global Talks, a distinguished lecture series by diplomats & global voices, on Thursday at its campus.

The keynote lecture, titled “Education and Trade as Bridges between Kosovo and Bangladesh,” was delivered by HE Mr Lulzim Pllana, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Bangladesh.

The session began with welcome remarks by Professor Imran Rahman, vice chancellor of ULAB, followed by the keynote address from Ambassador Pllana.

Professor Jude William Genilo, pro-vice chancellor of ULAB, delivered a vote of thanks.

In his address, Ambassador Pllana traced the foundation of Bangladesh–Kosovo relations, recalling Bangladesh’s recognition of Kosovo in 2017 and the role of Bangladeshi peacekeepers in stabilizing Kosovo after the 1999 war.

He described the bilateral relationship as “a partnership built on friendship, mutual respect, and shared aspiration; a bridge uniting South Asia and the Balkans through the twin pillars of learning and commerce.”

Focusing on education as the first pillar of cooperation, the ambassador highlighted several recent milestones, including the signing of a cooperation agreement between AAB College in Prishtina and ULAB.

This initiative, he said, aims to facilitate student and faculty exchanges, joint research, and internship opportunities.

The ambassador highlighted trade as a key pillar of cooperation, noting that Kosovo offers Bangladeshi entrepreneurs a strategic gateway to European and Balkan markets.

Addressing ULAB students directly, Ambassador Pllana encouraged them to see themselves as “future leaders, innovators, and cultural ambassadors.”

He urged youth from both nations to collaborate on research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, saying, “Every joint project sparks ideas that neither country could achieve alone.”

After the talk, ULAB continued its journey of cultural exchange through the screening of the award-winning Kosovar film Hive (Zgjoi), a moving story of resilience and women’s empowerment.

ULAB’s Global Talks series aims to foster global understanding and academic diplomacy by bringing distinguished international voices to engage with the university’s academic community.