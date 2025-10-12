53 years on, Tangail road still unpaved

More than five decades after Bangladesh’s independence, a vital two-kilometer stretch of the Swalpo Mohora–Jamurki road in Mirzapur upazila of Tangail remains unpaved, severely affecting over 100,000 residents across Mirzapur, Basail, and Delduar upazilas.

Despite its historical and logistical significance, the road has seen no development, leaving locals to endure worsening conditions—especially during the monsoon season.

According to local accounts, the road predates British colonial rule but has remained untouched by modern infrastructure initiatives since 1971.

Repeated promises by successive governments and local representatives have failed to translate into action, fueling frustration among residents.

The road serves as the only direct link to the Mahera Jomidar Bari, a 19th-century architectural landmark that was converted into the Police Training Centre (PTC) in 1972.

Hundreds of visitors travel to the site daily, but due to the road’s dilapidated condition, both tourists and locals are forced to take a five-kilometer detour.

Residents from at least ten villages—including Koraile, Bhatkura, Chaulimohora, Adabari, Jamurki, Goran, Satiachara, Ganutia, Dhallya, and Baniara—rely on this route for daily travel.

It is also the main access road to the Jamurki market and the local health complex, making its condition a critical concern for healthcare access and economic activity.

The road’s deterioration has reached a point where many have stopped using it altogether.

Transporting patients has become a logistical nightmare, and the area’s socio-economic development remains stifled.

Several educational institutions lie along the route, including primary schools, madrasas, and high schools, forcing thousands of students to navigate treacherous, muddy paths each day.

Rickshaw-puller Nuru Mia, who uses the road daily, described the ordeal: “During the rainy season, it’s nearly impossible to move. Sometimes we need help just to push an empty rickshaw through the mud. I spend more on repairs than I earn.”

He added that the road has remained unchanged since his grandfather’s time.

Students Gazi Fahim and Ahed from Star Academy School echoed the sentiment.

“Our school has 700 to 800 students. During the monsoon, the road becomes impassable. Taking the alternative route adds five kilometers—we’re often late or miss school entirely,” they said.

Sadek Ali Mia, head teacher of Jamurki Nawab Sir Abdul Gani Multipurpose High School, noted that the road’s condition has remained the same throughout his life.

“Even light rain turns it into a swamp. It’s a daily struggle for students and farmers alike,” he said.

When contacted, Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Executive Engineer of Tangail LGED, confirmed that the unpaved section has been listed under the agency’s ID system.

“The Development Project Proposal (DPP) process is underway. We expect the road’s paving work to begin soon under the DPP project,” he said.

Until then, residents continue to wait—hopeful that this long-overdue infrastructure will finally receive the attention it deserves.