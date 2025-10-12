Rangpur’s 550km roads crumble amid years of neglect

Around 550 kilometres of roads in Rangpur district and the city remain in deplorable condition for decades due to poor maintenance, leaving thousands of commuters, students, transport workers and patients to suffer every day.

According to the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Rangpur Range, 76 road accidents occurred in the district over the past two years, killing 51 people and injuring 356 others.

Locals said the dismal state of roads, riddled with cracks and potholes, has made many routes almost impassable.

Despite repeated petitions and symbolic protests, including planting saplings along the broken roads, authorities have yet to take visible steps towards repairs.

Data from the Rangpur Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) shows that out of 7,738 kilometres of roads across eight upazilas, 240 kilometres are severely damaged.

Among them, 27.197 kilometres are in poor condition in Bhedarganj upazila, 22.295 kilometres in Gangachara, 16.650 kilometres in Kaunia, 74.120 kilometres in Mithapukur, 33.73 kilometres in Pirgachha, 40.470 kilometres in Pirganj, 10.480 kilometres in Taraganj and 20.200 kilometres in Sadar upazila.

Meanwhile, Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) reports that 300 kilometres of roads out of 302 square kilometres across its 33 wards have deteriorated badly.

The four-kilometre stretch from Jahaj Company to Satmatha has become a virtual death trap for travellers, according to locals.

The Rangpur Roads and Highways Department (RHD) also admits that 11 kilometres of its 382-kilometre road network are in abysmal shape.

A 2.29-kilometre section from the Medical East Gate to Burirhat is riddled with potholes and erosion, frequently flooding during rains. Temporary repairs, officials say, have proven ineffective.

Similarly, the eight-kilometre stretch between Rangpur Medical intersection and Modern intersection, along with another one-kilometre portion near Paglapir on the National Highway, has also become hazardous.

An RHD official, requesting anonymity, said that a tender was floated for a Tk7 crore road repair project for the Medical–Burirhat in March last year, but it is still awaiting approval from the secretary’s office.

“Besides, an additional Tk38 crore is urgently needed for the Road Division but remains unfunded,” the official added.

Rangpur RHD Executive Engineer Md Moniruzzaman said Tk37 crore is currently required to repair regional roads, but the proposal is pending fund release.

“Without approval, we can’t begin the work and people continue to suffer,” he said.

LGED Executive Engineer Md Musa said Tk120 crore is needed to repair 240 kilometres of rural roads. “But Tk20 crore in previous allocations remains unpaid. Of the Tk140 crore needed, only Tk70 crore has been approved so far -- insufficient to complete the repairs,” he said.

Rangpur City Corporation Supervising Engineer Azam Ali also noted the dire state of city roads. “Tk210 crore is required to fix the city’s 300-kilometre road network. Without funding, no repair work is possible,” he added.

During a recent visit to the affected areas, it was found that most roads were filled with deep potholes, forcing vehicles to sway dangerously. Even a drizzle turns these roads into muddy, impassable stretches.

Locals said accidents have become an almost daily occurrence, yet neither the government nor the ministry appears to be taking effective measures.

“We’ve protested in every way possible, but nothing changes,” said Abdul Hamid, a resident of Pirgachha.

Transport owners are equally frustrated. “Our buses and trucks are constantly getting damaged due to the poor condition of the roads,” said Abdul Majid, a bus owner in Rangpur city.

“Vehicle parts wear out faster, maintenance costs have skyrocketed, and we are forced to raise fares — passengers are the ones who suffer most,” he added.

Rangpur Divisional Commissioner Shahidul Islam said funding requests have been sent to the relevant ministries.

“We are hopeful that allocations will be approved soon and repair work will commence accordingly,” he said.