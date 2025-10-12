Overcrowded jails raise alarm over health, human rights

Bangladesh’s prison infrastructure is facing unprecedented pressure, with 71 correctional facilities currently housing 79,081 inmates—nearly double the sanctioned capacity of 43,157.

The overcrowding has raised serious concerns over prisoner safety, health standards, and human rights compliance.

According to the Department of Prisons, the surge in inmate numbers is largely driven by delays in bail proceedings and a sharp rise in politically affiliated cases following the July–August 2024 mass uprising.

Since the fall of the previous government on August 5, 2024, law enforcement agencies have detained thousands of individuals across professions—including politicians, government officials, celebrities, and social media influencers—resulting in nearly 12,000 new incarcerations within a year.

To manage the influx, three new prisons have been opened since August 2024, and four more facilities in Feni, Pirojpur, Kishoreganj, and Madaripur are undergoing renovation.

Prior to the regime change, the country operated 68 prisons.

Fresh data as of August 2025 reveals that every administrative division in Bangladesh is grappling with severe prison overcrowding.

Dhaka division leads with 27,990 inmates spread across 18 prisons, followed by Chittagong division with 15,838 inmates in 11 facilities.

Rajshahi houses 9,600 inmates in 8 prisons, while Sylhet accommodates 4,717 inmates in 4 prisons.

Rangpur division reports 5,643 inmates across 8 facilities, and Khulna division holds 7,587 inmates in 10 prisons.

Barisal division has 3,358 inmates in 6 prisons, and Mymensingh is managing 4,348 inmates across 4 facilities.

A legal officer at Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), speaking on condition of anonymity, said that approximately 70% of inmates are under trial, while only 30% have been convicted.

“Most of the recent arrests are linked to politically motivated cases,” the officer said.

The jail code mandates a minimum space allocation of 6 feet by 6 feet per inmate—a standard that is now impossible to maintain, leading to health risks and rights violations.

Despite the crisis, a senior prison official downplayed the situation, saying: “This number is normal for us. Prisons in Bangladesh have always operated beyond capacity.”

Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna attributed the surge in incarceration to systemic misuse of legal provisions.

“The bail ratio is almost nil. It’s now common for individuals accused in July–August 2024 murder cases to be denied bail. That must change to ensure justice,” he said.

He cited the example of a former additional attorney general—once the country’s second- highest legal officer—who has remained in custody for nearly 10 months without bail.

Panna urged judicial reforms, including expedited case disposal and broader access to bail, as essential steps to address the overcrowding crisis and restore public trust in the justice system.