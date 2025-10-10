Prof Syed Manzoorul Islam placed on life support again

The health of Syed Manzoorul Islam, emeritus professor of the English Department at Dhaka University and a novelist and essayist, has deteriorated, and he has been placed on life support.

Mazharul Islam, CEO of Anyaprokash, in a post on his verified Facebook page, confirmed the matter on Friday.

He said that due to a serious decline in Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam’s condition, he was once again placed on life support on Friday morning. His condition is critical.

The family has requested well-wishers not to visit the hospital and instead keep the professor in their prayers and good wishes.

Professor Islam is receiving treatment at LabAid Hospital in Dhaka. He was admitted on October 3 following a heart attack.

Subsequent examinations revealed that he had suffered a massive heart attack. Surgeons later operated and inserted two stents.