Sunday, October 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Educationist Syed Manzoorul Islam on life support

Manzoorul was honored with the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1996 and the Ekushey Padak in 2018 for his significant contributions to literature

Professor Emeritus Syed Manzoorul Islam. Photo: UNB
Update : 05 Oct 2025, 09:48 PM

Syed Manzoorul Islam, emeritus professor of the English Department at Dhaka University, as well as an educationist, novelist and essayist, is in critical condition and has been placed on life support.

He is receiving treatment at LabAid Hospital in Dhaka after suffering a massive heart attack, reports Prothom Alo. 

A senior doctor at the hospital said on Sunday evening that Professor Islam was placed on life support after his condition deteriorated on Saturday. He underwent a procedure to insert two stents to clear blockages and is currently under 72-hour observation.

Mazharul Islam, chief executive of publishing house Anyaprokash, confirmed the news to UNB, saying, “Sir was in his car on Friday around 12–12:30 pm when he began to feel unwell and was immediately taken to the hospital. After initial tests, doctors informed us that he had suffered a massive heart attack.”

Born on January 18, 1951, in Sylhet, Manzoorul is the son of Syed Amirul Islam and Rabeya Khatun. He completed his Secondary School Certificate from Sylhet Government Pilot High School in 1966 and his Higher Secondary Certificate from MC College, Sylhet, before earning a BA and MA in English from Dhaka University. He obtained his PhD in 1981 from Queen’s University in Canada, focusing on the influence of Emanuel Swedenborg’s philosophy on WB Yeats’s poetry.

A retired professor of the Department of English at Dhaka University, he later joined the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB). Among his notable works are Thaka Na Thakar Golpo, Kach Vanga Rater Golpo, Andhakar o Alo Dekhar Golpo, Adhkhana Manushyo, Dinratriguli, Ajgubi Rat, Tin Porber Jibon, and Nandantattwa.

Manzoorul was honored with the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1996 and the Ekushey Padak in 2018 for his significant contributions to literature.

Topics:

Syed Manzoorul Islam
Read More

Educationist Syed Manzoorul Islam suffers heart attack, stents inserted

Academics suggest alternative assessment methods for DU exams

Latest News

Awami League leader snatched from police custody by relatives in Bogra

BCB election to be held on Monday

Buddhists to celebrate Prabarana Purnima on Monday

2 die of electrocution at Rampal power plant's temporary army camp

Severe storm damages houses, crops in Naogaon 

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x